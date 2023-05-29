Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Heiskanen against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 47 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.

In 40 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 19 of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.9% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 11 73 Points 5 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 4

