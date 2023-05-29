Max Domi and the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Domi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

  • In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.
  • In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • Domi has a point in 39 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.
  • Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
  • Domi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
80 Games 11
56 Points 5
20 Goals 0
36 Assists 5

