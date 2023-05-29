On Monday, Josh Jung (.789 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 55 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .282 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 27th in slugging.

Jung will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Jung has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.4%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 28 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings