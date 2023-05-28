The Dallas Wings (1-0) take on the Chicago Sky (2-0) on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on BSSWX and MARQ.

The matchup has no line set.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: BSSWX and MARQ

Wings vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 87 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-8.2)

Chicago (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 165.5

Wings vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Dallas compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last year.

Dallas' games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings were fourth in the WNBA last year with 82.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked seventh with 82.8 points allowed per contest.

Dallas pulled down 33.8 rebounds per game last season (eighth-ranked in WNBA), and it allowed just 32.7 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Wings ranked second-best in the WNBA by averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked eighth in the league (13.4 per contest).

The Wings drained 7.8 threes per game (fifth-ranked in league). They had a 34.3% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

Last year the Wings gave up 7.3 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.3% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Dallas took 66.9% two-pointers (accounting for 73.9% of the team's baskets) and 33.1% from beyond the arc (26.1%).

