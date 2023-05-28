Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .279 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 41 of 51 games this season (80.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this year (22 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (54.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (15.7%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (85.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (55.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .269 batting average against him.
