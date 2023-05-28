The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is batting .333 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Seager has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 20), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this year (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 of 20 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
.345 AVG .400
.429 OBP .571
.483 SLG .700
2 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 2/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Bradish (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
