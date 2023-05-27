After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Zach Johnson is currently 111th with a score of +5.

Looking to place a bet on Zach Johnson at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Zach Johnson Insights

Johnson has finished below par twice, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Johnson's average finish has been 64th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 51 -1 267 0 14 0 0 $719,755

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The past 12 times Johnson has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also been among the top five two times and his average finish has been 39th.

Johnson has made the cut 10 times in his previous 12 entries in this event.

The most recent time Johnson played this event was in 2023, and he finished 111th.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

The average course Johnson has played in the past year (7,249 yards) is 40 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship placed him in the 57th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Johnson was better than just 30% of the field (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Johnson carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Johnson carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Johnson's six birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average of 4.5.

At that last outing, Johnson had a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Johnson ended the PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Johnson carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.0.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Johnson's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.