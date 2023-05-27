Will Gordon is in 68th place, at +1, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Will Gordon at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Will Gordon Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Gordon has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 13 rounds.

Gordon has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Gordon's average finish has been 54th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Gordon has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 40 -6 264 0 15 1 1 $967,765

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Gordon placed 68th in his only finish.

Gordon made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Gordon finished 68th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The average course Gordon has played in the past year has been 57 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 44th percentile.

Gordon was better than 39% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Gordon recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Gordon recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Gordon carded more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that most recent competition, Gordon's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 4.5).

Gordon finished the AT&T Byron Nelson bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Gordon finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Gordon's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

