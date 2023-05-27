Tom Hoge is in third place, at -4, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Tom Hoge at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Tom Hoge Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hoge has shot better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Hoge has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Hoge has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Hoge hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 22 -9 262 0 16 5 7 $5.1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Hoge's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 26th.

Hoge has four made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Hoge finished third in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Hoge has played in the past year has been 57 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

Hoge was better than only 12% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Hoge carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Hoge recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.8).

Hoge carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that last outing, Hoge posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Hoge finished the PGA Championship without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Hoge recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Hoge Odds to Win: +2500

All statistics in this article reflect Hoge's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

