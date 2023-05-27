How to Watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series.
You can follow the action on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Golden Knights square off against the Stars.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/25/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) DAL
|5/23/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|4-0 VEG
|5/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/OT) VEG
|5/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|4/8/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
