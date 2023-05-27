Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Garrett Whitlock, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 13th in MLB play with 60 total home runs.

Boston's .436 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.264).

Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (269 total, 5.3 per game).

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Boston's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.330).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 56 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 173 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 259 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.340 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies will get the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, April 9, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs.

Davies has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Matt Strahm 5/24/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox L 7-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies - Home Tommy Henry Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies - Home Ryne Nelson Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Connor Seabold 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chase Anderson

