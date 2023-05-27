Mason Marchment Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
Mason Marchment will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Marchment's props? Here is some information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
Marchment Season Stats Insights
- Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).
- Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.
- In 15 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- Marchment's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|68
|Games
|9
|31
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|1
|19
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.