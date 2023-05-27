Lee Hodges is in 12th place, with a score of -4, after the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Lee Hodges at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hodges has shot below par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Hodges has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Hodges has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Hodges has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 32 -5 270 0 19 0 2 $1.9M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Hodges' previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 24th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Hodges finished 12th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this tournament.

Hodges will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,289 yards during the past year.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Hodges shot better than just 30% of the golfers (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Hodges shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Hodges had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Hodges' eight birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average of 4.5.

In that last outing, Hodges posted a bogey or worse on 14 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Hodges ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Hodges recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.0.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +11000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hodges' performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.