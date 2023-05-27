Kyle Westmoreland is in 97th place, at +3, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to wager on Kyle Westmoreland at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Westmoreland has shot under par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Westmoreland has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five events, Westmoreland has had an average finish of 74th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Westmoreland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 74th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 49 -2 248 0 6 0 0 $212,396

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Westmoreland finished 97th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

Courses that Westmoreland has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,278 yards, 69 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Westmoreland shot better than 39% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Westmoreland did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Westmoreland had four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Westmoreland had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that most recent tournament, Westmoreland carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Westmoreland finished the AT&T Byron Nelson carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Westmoreland had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Westmoreland Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Westmoreland's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

