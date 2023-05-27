Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Smith -- hitting .318 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on May 27 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .229 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- In 15 of 34 games this year (44.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (11.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.095
|AVG
|.263
|.345
|OBP
|.391
|.095
|SLG
|.474
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer (5-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.