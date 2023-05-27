After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Joel Dahmen is currently 82nd with a score of +2.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Dahmen has finished better than par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Dahmen has had an average finish of 67th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 42 -2 269 0 18 2 4 $1.9M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Dahmen's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 46th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Dahmen last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 82nd.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

Courses that Dahmen has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,259 yards, 50 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.27 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which landed him in the 35th percentile of the field.

Dahmen shot better than just 14% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Dahmen recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Dahmen recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Dahmen recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that last competition, Dahmen posted a bogey or worse on 13 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Dahmen ended the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Dahmen carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Dahmen's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

