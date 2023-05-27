Harry Higgs is in 111th place, at +5, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Harry Higgs at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Harry Higgs Insights

Higgs has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Higgs has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Higgs has had an average finish of 59th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Higgs has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 41 -4 264 0 13 0 1 $621,654

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Higgs has had an average finish of 73rd with a personal best of 38th at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

The most recent time Higgs played this event was in 2023, and he finished 111th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The average course Higgs has played in the past year has been 51 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Higgs was better than 69% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Higgs did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Higgs carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Higgs' two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average (6.8).

At that last outing, Higgs posted a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Higgs finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Higgs finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Higgs Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Higgs' performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.