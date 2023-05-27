Dylan Frittelli is in seventh place, at -3, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Dylan Frittelli at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Over his last eight rounds, Frittelli has finished better than par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Frittelli has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Frittelli has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Frittelli has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 31 -4 263 0 13 0 1 $1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Frittelli has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Frittelli finished seventh in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,297 yards, 88 yards longer than the 7,209-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The average course Frittelli has played in the past year (7,260 yards) is 51 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli was in the 45th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 44th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Frittelli shot better than just 17% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.47.

Frittelli fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Frittelli recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Frittelli carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last competition, Frittelli's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Frittelli ended the AT&T Byron Nelson registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Frittelli finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Frittelli Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Frittelli's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.