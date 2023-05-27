The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Cody Gribble is currently in 50th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Cody Gribble at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Cody Gribble Insights

Gribble has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Gribble has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Gribble has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Gribble has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 44 -3 256 0 8 0 2 $475,327

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Gribble has an average finishing position of 46th in his past four appearances at this event.

Gribble has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

Gribble finished 50th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,297 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 134 yards shorter than the average course Gribble has played in the past year (7,343).

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 17th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Gribble shot better than only 17% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Gribble did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Gribble recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.8).

Gribble recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that most recent outing, Gribble's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Gribble finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Gribble finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards
Gribble Odds to Win: +80000

All statistics in this article reflect Gribble's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

All statistics in this article reflect Gribble's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.