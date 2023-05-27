Ben Taylor is in 68th place, at +1, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on Ben Taylor at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ben Taylor Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Taylor has scored under par four times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Taylor has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Taylor has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Taylor has finished in the top 10 once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 36 -5 262 0 13 3 4 $1.7M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The most recent time Taylor played this event was in 2023, and he finished 68th.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,297 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 55 yards shorter than the average course Taylor has played in the past year (7,264).

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which placed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Taylor was better than 35% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Taylor shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Taylor recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.8).

Taylor carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that last outing, Taylor's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 15 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Taylor finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Taylor's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.