Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has 46 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .247 with 22 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 21st in slugging.
  • Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), with at least two hits 12 times (24.5%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in 24 games this year (49.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (53.1%), including 11 multi-run games (22.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.294 AVG .209
.342 OBP .300
.603 SLG .373
9 XBH 5
6 HR 3
22 RBI 14
13/5 K/BB 22/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 25
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Orioles rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kremer (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.