Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.498) and OPS (.870) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 34th in slugging.

Semien is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 14-game hitting streak.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 53.1% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 32 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 25 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (88.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (72.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (28.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (72.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings