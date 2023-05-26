On Friday, Leody Taveras (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .304.

Taveras is batting .412 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 66.7% of his 36 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Taveras has driven home a run in 10 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 44.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 22 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings