Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .421 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .205 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (9.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (9.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.095
|AVG
|.263
|.345
|OBP
|.391
|.095
|SLG
|.474
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Rodriguez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.21, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
