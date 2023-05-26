Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Jonah Heim (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.
- In 69.0% of his 42 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had an RBI in 20 games this season (47.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
