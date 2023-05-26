Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (batting .405 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three home runs, four walks and 13 RBI), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .348 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 77.8% of his 18 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in nine games this season (50.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (22.2%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (2-1 with a 6.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
