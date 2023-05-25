Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, May 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET and airing on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-0 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this decisive matchup, assigning them -105 moneyline odds against the Stars (-115).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.1)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-18-26 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- In the 32 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-6-15 record (good for 37 points).
- The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals 62 times, and are 46-8-8 in those games (to register 100 points).
- In the 29 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 15-6-8 to record 38 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 33-13-8 (74 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents 40 times, and went 18-12-10 (46 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.