Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Marchment in the Stars-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 23 games this year (out of 68), including multiple points seven times.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Marchment having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 8 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

