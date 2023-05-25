Joe Pavelski will be on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Pavelski's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +42.

Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 49 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has recorded a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.

In 38 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 62.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 9 77 Points 6 28 Goals 2 49 Assists 4

