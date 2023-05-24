Rangers vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to outdo Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.
Rangers vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-125
|+105
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 17-9 in those games.
- Texas has gone 17-8 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (68% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 55.6% chance to win.
- Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-16-2).
- The Rangers have had a run line set for only two matchups this season, and covered in both.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-8
|14-10
|13-4
|17-14
|20-13
|10-5
