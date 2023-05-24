Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .278 with nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Heim has had a hit in 29 of 41 games this season (70.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (29.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.3% of his games this season, Heim has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (19.5%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
