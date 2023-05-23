Leody Taveras -- hitting .324 with two doubles, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .305 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Taveras has had a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits nine times (26.5%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 34 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 20 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings