Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Josh Jung -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 121st and he is 49th in slugging.
- Jung enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 32 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this season (14 of 44), with two or more RBI nine times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (47.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Hill (4-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
