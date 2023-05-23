Evgenii Dadonov will be in action Tuesday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on Dadonov's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dadonov has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 73 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Dadonov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Dadonov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 3 33 Points 1 7 Goals 0 26 Assists 1

