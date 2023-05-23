Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Pirates Player Props
|Rangers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Pirates Prediction
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .362 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Seager has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (18.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven home a run in eight games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in eight of 16 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 3.76 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.