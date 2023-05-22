Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds at PNC Park on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh-best in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

Texas' .455 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.5 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Rangers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.191).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Dunning is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Dunning will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.4 innings per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies W 11-5 Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies W 13-3 Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Dane Dunning Kyle Bradish

