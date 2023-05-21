Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hintz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus rating of +31, while averaging 17:33 on the ice per game.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 48 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 19 times.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.2% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 7 75 Points 7 37 Goals 2 38 Assists 5

