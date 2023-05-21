Iga Swiatek begins the French Open (in Paris, France) after a forced retirement in the quarterfinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Swiatek's first opponent is Cristina Bucsa (in the round of 128). Swiatek currently has the top odds at -110 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Swiatek at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Swiatek's Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, Swiatek will face Bucsa on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Swiatek currently has odds of -10000 to win her next contest versus Bucsa. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +350

US Open odds to win: +225

French Open odds to win: -110

Want to bet on Swiatek? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek came up short in her most recent match, 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 17, 2023.

Swiatek has won five of her 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 55-11.

On clay over the past 12 months, Swiatek has gone 19-3 and has won two titles.

Swiatek, over the past 12 months, has played 66 matches across all court types, and 18.6 games per match.

On clay, Swiatek has played 22 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 18.5 games per match while winning 66.9% of games.

Swiatek has won 47.3% of her return games and 79.0% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past year, Swiatek has been victorious in 85.2% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.