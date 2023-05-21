The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will play at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 19, Adebayo put up 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists in a 111-105 win versus the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 18.9 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 10.1 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.9 PRA 32.5 32.8 32.9 PR 28.5 29.6 29



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics allow 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 38 22 17 9 0 0 0 5/17/2023 37 20 8 5 0 0 1 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

