Tommy Fleetwood will play at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Fleetwood has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Fleetwood has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Fleetwood has finished in the top five in two of his past five appearances.

Fleetwood has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Fleetwood will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 22 -4 280 0 15 6 6 $4.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Fleetwood has one top-five finish in his past eight appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

Fleetwood has made the cut in five of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Fleetwood last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fifth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The courses that Fleetwood has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,301 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood was in the 78th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 92nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Fleetwood shot better than 51% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Fleetwood carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Fleetwood carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Fleetwood had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last competition, Fleetwood's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Fleetwood ended the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fleetwood finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +5500

