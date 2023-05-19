Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 15:28 per game on the ice, is +6.

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Johnston has an assist in 16 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 3 41 Points 1 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.