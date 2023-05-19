Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

  • Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 15:28 per game on the ice, is +6.
  • Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
  • Johnston has an assist in 16 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
  • Johnston has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
82 Games 3
41 Points 1
24 Goals 1
17 Assists 0

