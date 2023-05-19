The Vegas Golden Knights are set for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars are underdogs (+105) against the Golden Knights (-125).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 49 of 95 games this season.

The Golden Knights have gone 11-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Stars have been an underdog in seven games this season, with four upset wins (57.1%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas is 11-4 (winning 73.3% of the time).

Dallas has gone 2-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+115) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-161)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 2.8

