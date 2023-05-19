Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hintz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +31.

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Hintz has a point in 48 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 6 75 Points 4 37 Goals 1 38 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.