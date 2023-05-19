Max Domi will be on the ice Friday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Considering a bet on Domi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is -15.

In 17 of 80 games this year, Domi has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Domi has a point in 39 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.

In 30 of 80 games this season, Domi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Domi hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Domi has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 6 56 Points 3 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 3

