Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Pavelski in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus rating of +42, while averaging 17:43 on the ice per game.

In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Pavelski goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 77 Points 4 28 Goals 2 49 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.