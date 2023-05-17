Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (26-16) and Atlanta Braves (26-16) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on May 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have won in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 6.2 runs per game (261 total runs).

The Rangers have the seventh-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule