The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Adebayo tallied 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 96-92 win against the Knicks.

Below, we look at Adebayo's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.2 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.1 PRA 29.5 32.8 30 PR 27.5 29.6 26.9



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

Adebayo is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

