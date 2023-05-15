Tyler Seguin will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Does a bet on Seguin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in 38 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Seguin hits the over on his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 12 50 Points 3 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 2

