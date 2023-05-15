Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. The Stars are favored (-190) to secure this game and series against the Kraken (+160).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 43 of their 68 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.2%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a 20-7 record (winning 74.1% of its games).
- The Stars have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored one more goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.