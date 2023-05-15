Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken take the ice Monday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Stars are favored (-190) in this decisive matchup with the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (43-25).
- Dallas is 20-7 (winning 74.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 25, or 45.5%, of the 55 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Seattle has entered 14 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored one more goal per game than their season average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken failed to go over the total in a single one of their most recent 10 contests.
- The Kraken have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
